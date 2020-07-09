Discovery World to reopen July 22, masks required for ages 3 and up

MILWAUKEE -- Discovery World announced Thursday, July 9 that it will fully reopen to the public on Wednesday, July 22. Special access is being offered to members during the weekend prior -- Saturday, July 18 and Sunday, July 19.



“Over the next several weeks, we will be preparing for the next phase of our recovery by hosting a members-only weekend July 18-19 to invite our members back to help inform the overall changes to our guest experience," said Bryan Wunar, president and CEO of Discovery World. "On July 22, we will officially reopen to the public on a Wednesday through Sunday schedule and with reduced capacity.”



Including reduced capacity, Discovery World has implemented updated protocols to maintain the safety of guests, members, and staff. These policies include:







Discovery World reopening policies





Wunar said the facility has been following the guidance of local public health officials and the CDC, learning from other institutions that have opened amid the COVID-19 pandemic as well as feedback from staff and the community.



Advanced tickets and advanced and parking can be purchased on Monday, July 13 online -- CLICK HERE.