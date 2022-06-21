Discovery World adding another attraction

If you haven’t been the Discovery World in a while now is the time to check it out
Brian is with their President learning about some new and exciting things guests can take part in at one of Milwaukee's best spots for children and families.
Discovery World provides fun and educational experiences through interactive exhibits and educational programs for families and students – And they’re adding another attraction to their museum. Brian Kramp is getting a sneak peek at their PPG STEM LAB.
Discovery World provides fun and educational experiences through interactive exhibits and educational programs for families and students
Brian is getting a sneak peek at their PPG STEM LAB.
Generating excitement for Science, Technology, Engineering, Math (STEM)
Break out the scissors, Brian is at a ribbon cutting for their new PPG STEM LAB.
Summer Camp is here and at Discovery World that means it’s time to do some experiments
Brian is with their Director of Education seeing why their camps are fun and educational.
If you haven’t been the Discovery World in a while, now is the time to check it out
Brian is kicking off a day of camps and learning about some new and exciting things guests can take part in at one of Milwaukee's best spots for children and families.
New attractions, labs, and camps are just part of the reason to get the family down to Discovery World
Brian is seeing how their Art & Summer Camp can inspire artistic and engineering designs from kids.