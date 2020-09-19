Dinosaurs walk the Earth at new 'Adventure' in Waukesha

You may do a double-take if you drive past the Waukesha Expo Center between now and October 4. Dinosaurs have taken over!

Thursday through Sunday, you can see some prehistoric creatures in a new drive-thru experience aimed to educate and amaze.

The tour features 80 life-sized dinosaurs. See a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Velociraptor, and more – all from the comfort and safety of your vehicle.

Check out DinosaurAdventure.com for ticket prices and time information.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android