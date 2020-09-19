Expand / Collapse search

Dinosaurs walk the Earth at new 'Adventure' in Waukesha

By
Published 
Waukesha
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee

Dinosaurs walk the Earth again in Waukesha

Dinosaur Adventure at the Waukesha Expo Center is a drive-thru experience open Thursday-Sunday until October 4.

WAUKESHA, Wis. - You may do a double-take if you drive past the Waukesha Expo Center between now and October 4. Dinosaurs have taken over!

Thursday through Sunday, you can see some prehistoric creatures in a new drive-thru experience aimed to educate and amaze. 

The tour features 80 life-sized dinosaurs. See a 40-foot T-Rex, 30-foot Brachiosaurus, Triceratops, Velociraptor, and more – all from the comfort and safety of your vehicle.  

Check out DinosaurAdventure.com for ticket prices and time information.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Dinosaur Adventure a sight to see in Waukesha

For more information, visit DinosaurAdventure.com

One-of-a-kind drive-thru dinosaur exhibit now open in Waukesha

Open Thursday - Sunday, the Dinosaur Adventure is bound to impress at the Waukesha Expo Center.

Dinosaurs in Waukesha

A family-friendly event available through Oct. 4 at the Waukesha Expo Center grounds. Visit DinosaurAdventure.com for more information.