Dinosaur Adventure opens at Waukesha County Expo Center

Waukesha has some ancient creatures roaming around; dinosaurs are once again walking the Earth in Waukesha.

"They’re dying to meat you – m-e-a-t," Chris Plakut, a dinosaur "trainer," said."At the Dinosaur Adventure, you never know what you’re going to see next actually."

The Dinosaur Adventure is bringing to life the prehistoric creatures in a drive-thru experience at the Waukesha County Expo Center.

From t-rex to a triceratops, the tour features 80 life-size dinosaurs.

"They’re realistic, and you never know when they’re going to come to your car and say hello," Plakut said.

The audio tour has an educational aspect too — from the comfort and safety of your own car.

From baby dinosaurs to a photo opp, it's an exciting adventure during difficult times.

"I think people are looking for something to do and the things is people love dinosaurs, dinosaurs will never die," said Plakut.

While the 40-foot t-rex might be a bit scary, the dinosaur trainers say the tour doesn't bite — it's fun for kids or adults of all ages. And what better way to switch up the scenery during quarantine, than a field full of dinos.

"You get the whole vibe here, you know, you stop in here, you’re going to definitely feel at the dinosaur adventure," Plakut said.

The drive-thru will go until Oct. 4. For more information and to purchase tickets, CLICK HERE.