Dinos and Dragons at State Fair Park

The Dino and Dragon stroll was at Wisconsin State Fair Park this weekend providing lots of fun for the whole family. This dino-mite attraction also gave back to the community.

The Dino and Dragon Stroll isn’t your typical Jurassic exhibit.

From full-size dinos to the interactive photo booths and a bunch of rides, there's something for everybody here.

"We allow our guests to really get up close and touch the exhibit. I think that’s different than any other tour out there," said Brian Gallentine, Tour Manager

The exhibit has been strolling across the country every weekend this year, not only showcasing the ancient animals but helping stomp out hunger along the way.

They ask folks to bring in canned goods during their visit so donations can be made to local food pantries.

"It's always fun to visit these different cities and have fun but also to give back to those communities as well is really important to our company," he said.

The dinos and dragons are now on their way to their next city, in hopes of returning to Milwaukee again soon.

"I hope our families just have a great time, that’s what its about. Just having fun and smiling. And it important for our team too to see the smiles on kids faces, it makes it all worth it," said Gallentine.