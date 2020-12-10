Dinner in a flash: An easy way to make chicken cordon bleu

The Cooking Mom joins FOX6 WakeUp with an easy way to make chicken cordon bleu.

Skillet Cordon Bleu

Ingredients:

4 boneless, skinless chicken breasts

Salt and pepper

3 tablespoons butter

1/2 cup dry white wine or chicken stock

1 can (10.75 ounces) condensed cream of chicken soup

1 cup milk

8 thin slices of deli ham

1 cup shredded swiss cheese

1 tablespoon fresh chopped parsley

Directions:

Season chicken with a little salt and pepper. Heat the butter in a large skillet. Cook chicken in skillet until brown on both sides and juices run clear. Remove chicken from skillet and set aside. Add wine or stock to the pan.

Turn up heat and bring to a simmer, stirring up any of those great brown bits on the bottom. Add soup and milk and whisk until smooth. Add chicken back to the pan. Top each piece with 2 slices of ham.

Sprinkle 1/4 cup of cheese on top of ham. Cover skillet and cook for a few minutes until cheese melts. Garnish with parsley. Great with hot cooked and buttered egg noodles or rice.