Ding Dongs meet Twinkies in new Hostess snack mashup

Two iconic Hostess treats are getting mashed up into one.

The food giant announced its new Hostess Ding Dogs x Twinkies Mashups featuring a spongy cake and creamy filling Twinkies fans know and love enrobed in the fudgy chocolate frosting of Ding Dongs.

The treats come in a 10-count individually wrapped multi-pack and are starting to roll out at Walmart stores nationwide this month.

The company said the snack will be a permanent addition to Hostess’s portfolio.

You can use the Hostess store locator to find availability near you.

In May, Hostess announced three new treats: KazBars, Chocolate Drizzle Baby Bundts and Donettes Old Fashioned Mini Donuts. All three items are available at retailers nationwide.

