Digital eye strain: How adults and kids can help prevent it
MILWAUKEE - We are all, no doubt, spending a lot more time in front of screens these days -- and digital eye strain has been a concern long before the pandemic. President and CEO of Wisconsin Vision Darren Horndasch joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about how both adults and kids can help prevent it.
More info about DES including benefits of Blue Light glasses and General Tips to Avoid DES
- Benes of Blue Light Glasses (and Darren will have and can show during interview)
- Less eye strain & squinting
- Fewer headaches
- Reduced eye discomfort, such as watery or dry eyes
- No more blurred or double vision following extended screen time
- Decreased sensitivity to light
- Falling asleep more easily
Tips to Avoid DES
- In addition to trying blue light glasses, there are several ways to reduce the harmful effects of prolonged screen time: 20-20-20 rule: every 20 minutes gaze at something 20 feet away for about 20 seconds.
- Position yourself so you`re at least 25 inches away from your computer monitor, looking at a slight downward angle
- Increase screen contrast, or adjust light levels in the room
- Add a screen filter to your computer monitor, or set your smartphone to night mode
- Take regular breaks to rest your eyesâ€¢ Alternate wearing contact lenses glasses when you can
- Avoid flat-screen TVs and digital devices before bed