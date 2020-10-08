Expand / Collapse search

DHS: Record 3,132 new COVID-19 cases for single day, 9 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Thursday, Oct. 8 reported 3,132 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state -- a new daily record. The previous single-day high of 2,892 was reported on Oct. 3.

In total, 141,830 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Wisconsin.

Among those who have tested positive, 1,424 deaths -- an increase of 9 from Wednesday -- have been reported. There have been 8,061 people hospitalized (5.7%) and 113,596 people have recovered (80.1%). There are 26,774 active cases (18.9%).

More than 1.6 million people have been tested for COVID-19, of which more than 1.5 million have tested negative, according to the DHS.

