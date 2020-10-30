Expand / Collapse search

DHS: 5,096 new positive cases of COVID-19, 24 new deaths

By FOX6 News Digital Team
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. - The number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin rose by 5.096 on Friday, Oct. 30, officials with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported, for a total of 220,092.

There have been 1,972 deaths in the state, with 24 new deaths reported Friday by DHS officials.

More than 1.8 million have tested negative. 

More than 2 million have been tested.

