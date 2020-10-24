DHS: 3rd COVID-19 patient admitted to alternate care facility

article

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) on Saturday, Oct. 24 announced that a third COVID-19 patient has been admitted to the alternate care facility at State Fair Park.

The facility opened on Oct. 14 and admitted its first two patients on Oct. 21 and 23.

Those admitted to the facility will already be on the road to recovery from the coronavirus, nearing discharge. They will have to meet a list of criteria that includes being between ages 18 and 70 with good vitals and a temperature of 100 degrees or lower.

The facility's goal is to help take the pressure off of hospitals, which are nearing capacity and face staffing shortages as COVID-19 cases surge in Wisconsin.

Eventually, the facility, which was built in April, will be able to accommodate as many as 530 patients.

Patients who receive care at the alternate care facility will be there for approximately 3-6 days and will not be charged for their stay.

They will be transported via ambulance to the facility by paramedics who have special training and PPE.

The facility does not accept walk-ins; patients must be referred by a hospital.

