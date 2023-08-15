Devil’s Lake State Park death investigation

A man was found dead at Devil's Lake State Park near Baraboo Tuesday, Aug. 15.

According to the DNR, two hikers got separated while on the West Bluff portion of the park on Tuesday afternoon.

One hiker filed a missing person's report when the other could not be located. A second group of hikers came upon the missing man and reported a possible fall along the West Bluff.

The DNR and first responders found the man dead just before 5 p.m.

Investigators are working to determine what caused the man's death.