Detecting breast cancer; Milwaukee Health Department offers free options

We know detecting cancer early is key to saving lives. One woman who got a scary diagnosis told FOX6 News she is walking proof of that.

Shortly after her annual mammogram ten years ago, Deborah Smith got a phone call.

"They called me when I was working – and I just lost it," Smith said.

Smith was diagnosed with Stage 1 breast cancer.

"I was working four hours and doing radiation and driving myself back and forth," Smith said.

Deborah Smith

While it was not an easy journey, doctors were able to stop the spread of the cancer.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I didn’t want to stop – because I am thinking no. We are going to keep doing this no matter how I feel," Smith said.

Smith is now ten years cancer-free. She credits that annual screening for saving her lie.

The CDC says roughly one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer. Early detection is what can be the difference in saving a person's life.

"I believe I am still here, so that I can be an advocate," said Helen Lambron, breast cancer survivor. "Because early detection saves lives."

If you are worried about affording a screening, the City of Milwaukee wants you to know there are free options.

"Here at the health department where we offer breast and cervical cancer screenings. Those include mammograms and pap smears," said Domonique Hyatt Oates, Milwaukee Breast and Cervical Cancer Awareness Manager.

Smith said success starts with taking care of yourself.

RELATED: Get Buddy Check 6 email reminders from a FOX6 personality

"Never give up on yourself," Smith said.

For help on how to schedule an appointment, check the Milwaukee Health Department's website.