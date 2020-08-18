Despite DNC changes, 76-year-old Las Vegas delegate comes to Milwaukee for 'bucket list' moment

A 76-year-old delegate from Las Vegas still made the trip to Milwaukee during the Democratic National Convention -- calling it his "bucket list" moment and making the most of his convention-less trip.

In four years, Forrest Darby said he will be too old to travel to wherever the next DNC is held. This was his moment, and now it is one he is trying to make the most of.

His plane was booked, he had a room reserved in Bay View, and for Darby, Milwaukee's DNC was his once-in-a-lifetime moment to be part of history.

"I'd never run for delegate to a national convention and I thought, 'OK, you're getting older. This is kind of your bucket list thing," Darby said.

Then came news that not even presumptive nominee Joe Biden would make an appearance. The Las Vegas native decided to roll the dice on a trip to Milwaukee anyway and play the hand he has been dealt.

"There were supposed to be thousands of people here with this," said Darby. "I'm the only one!"

Darby picked up his credentials for the DNC at the Hyatt downtown, but is not allowed inside the Wisconsin Center. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he thinks that is the wrong choice.

"I think Joe Biden should have spoken from here," Darby said. "I think it would show a little more respect to Milwaukee."

Even Darby, an out-of-towner, knows how excited the city was.

"Milwaukee took a real hit. People geared up for this," said Darby.

A banner of the Democratic National Convention hangs outside the Chase Center in Wilmington, Delaware on August 17, 2020. (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)

To fill the time before he leaves Milwaukee on Friday, Darby is taking-in the sights -- turning a convention he'd always wanted into a vacation he never thought he'd be on.

"I took the riverboat ride today," Darby said. "I'm going to do other things. I'm going to see Milwaukee a little bit."

Darby is a Bernie Sanders delegate, but he said that he is confident in Joe Biden's leadership and is excited to see him as the nominee -- even if it is on television.