Dermatologist weighs in on mask-related acne: 'It’s not a reason not to wear a mask'

With masks now required in public, there are some unintended side effects. One of which is how the mask impacts your skin.

The widespread use of masks has coined a new term: maskne. While it may not be a real word, dermatologists say it's a real problem.

"It causes pressure to build up there, and the acne manifests. It also creates a warm, humid micro-environment that can be sort of fertile territory for the maskne to pop up," said Dr. Erik Alexander, dermatologist.

Milwaukee dermatologist Dr. Erik Alexander says he's seen an increase in people seeking treatment for maskne, or acne caused by masks.

"We’re seeing sort of two things: one is people with existing acne, who were previously well-controlled, are finding that their acne is flaring up despite being on a medication regimen. Then some people are coming in with the story of 'hey, I used to have perfect skin, and the last couple of months it’s been acting up,'” said Dr. Alexander.

Dr. Alexander suggests wearing a cloth mask instead of a medical one because cloth is gentler on the skin. He says your mask should be washed daily -- and how it's washed matters.

"The detergent you use is going to be important. We want to make sure you’re not using anything harsh, so we want to just wash it with a gentle, fragrance-free cleanser," said Dr. Alexander.

What Dr. Alexander doesn't suggest -- taking off the mask entirely.

"The first and most important thing is it’s not a reason not to wear a mask. Masks are important. They are doing a vital service, so we have to find other ways around this," said Dr. Alexander.

Dr. Alexander also suggests a gentle face cleanser twice a day.