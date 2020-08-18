Deputies investigate 'suspicious' incident; driver allegedly tried to get 6-year-old to approach car

The Racine County Sheriff's Office an incident that unfolded on Sunday, Aug. 16 in the Town of Burlington.

Deputies were dispatched around 2:20 p.m. to the area of Park Street and S. Lakeshore Drive for a suspicious circumstance complaint. A news release indicates a caller reported a vehicle had stopped in front of his residence and called for his 6-year-old son to come and approach the vehicle. The male operator allegedly told the child to “come here” twice before the child ran into his yard and the vehicle drove away.

Other family members were outside in the area but did not see this occur.

The suspect is described as a male, white, with white hair and a white mustache riding in a black car -- with possibly an older female with white hair.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office is requesting anyone with information related to this case or similar incidents to contact Investigator James Spranger at 262-636-3175.

