Deputies arrest Oshkosh man reportedly 'looking in the windows'

A 38-year-old Oshkosh man is in custody after there were reports of a "suspicious person" walking around a private residence and looking in the windows. The report came into authorities around 11:20 a.m. on Monday, April 19.

A news release from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office says the suspicious person was reported in the Town of Eldorado. When deputies arrived, they found a man matching the description walking along State Highway 26.

Deputies began to speak with this person for identification and to inquire about the person’s reported behavior, the release says. Deputies observed the person appeared to possibly be under the influence of narcotics or experiencing a mental health episode. They also observed the person had injuries consistent with sliding along a roadway surface -- also known as "road rash."

At some point during their conversation, the man ran across traffic on State Highway 26 to the other side of the roadway. Deputies followed and attempted to detain him.

During the attempt to detain the man, officials say he resisted, at which time he and a deputy both went to the ground. The deputy suffered what was described as a significant knee injury. A second deputy deployed a "Taser" to gain control of the person. This was successful.

Both the Oshkosh man and the deputy were taken to a hospital for treatment.

Officials say the deputy is 27 years old with three years of service. He was treated and released from the hospital.

The Oshkosh man was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail on several charges resulting from this incident. Authorities also later learned that the man had "had jumped out of a moving vehicle on STH 26 in Winnebago County before Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office deputies had contact with him."