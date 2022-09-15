Denis Sullivan ship leaving Milwaukee, sold to Boston-based fleet

article

The sailing vessel Denis Sullivan has been sold and will be leaving Milwaukee, a Discovery World representative confirmed Thursday, Sept. 15.

The ship will set sail again this fall and continue its mission of educating the public about the natural environment. According to a news release, the ship will join the World Ocean School fleet.

Discovery World said it hopes the Denis Sullivan will make return visits to Milwaukee and offer educational programming when it does.

The Boston-based World Ocean School was founded in 2002. It provides students with at-sea learning opportunities.

Statement from Bryan Wunar, Discovery World CEO:

"We are excited to find a partner in World Ocean School that is well positioned to ensure the Denis Sullivan will continue to provide educational opportunities for students around the world and further the ship’s original mission."

Statement from Eden Leonard, World Ocean School president and executive director:

"As we look to expand the impact of World Ocean School’s unique programs to more students, we are honored to welcome the Denis Sullivan to our fleet, and to become stewards of its history and commitment to exceptional experiential education."