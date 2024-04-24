Denim Day in Milwaukee; students learn sexual violence awareness, resources

In honor of Denim Day, female students at Milwaukee Public Schools spent the day learning about dating safety and sexual assault on Wednesday, April 24.

During the third annual MPS Denim Day event, part of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, students learned and talked about multiple topics, as part of an event that’s bringing awareness to girls, especially girls of color, in the school district.

It's a topic that hits home for program coordinator Glenna Scholle-Malon.

"We walk through what consent means, how you have power and authority over who has access to you and your body and what does that mean," Scholle-Malon said. "I'm a survivor myself. I was sexually assaulted at the age of 12, and I didn't have something like this and I did not disclose or share that with anyone until I was 25."

They’re working to help these girls stay safe and seek help.

"Many times, when girls come forward, they say, ‘I shared with a family member, and they didn't believe me,’" she explained. "This is a space where they are not just going to be heard, but they're going to be believed."

Students learned about topics like consent, safety, resources and ways to provide onsite support for those in need.

"I can find a way to keep myself safe, find someone that I can trust and make sure that I'm okay mentally and physically and emotionally," said 11th grade student Anna Bleh.