Expand / Collapse search
Live Now

Demonstrators return to Brooklyn Center Police Department for 3rd night

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 9

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (FOX 9) - Demonstrators have gathered at the Brooklyn Center Police Department for a third straight night after the police shooting death of Daunte Wright.

After a rally outside the police department, organizers led a march to FBI Headquarters. 

Brooklyn-Center-protest

Protesters gather Tuesday evening outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department.

CAIR-Minnesota, Communities United Against Police Brutality, Racial Justice Network, Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamal, Minnesota Justice Coalition, Black Lives Matter Twin Cities and other groups will be involved in the rally.

The Minnesota National Guard upped their presence Tuesday inside the temporary barricades placed around the police headquarters ahead of the protests. According to a city spokeswoman, a curfew is in effect in Brooklyn Center from 10 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday.

BCPD-fortified.jpg

A fortified Brooklyn Center Police Department awaits a third night of protests after a deadly police shooting.

Monday's demonstrations

Monday night, 34 people were arrested during protests that continued past the city’s 7 p.m. curfew. During those protests, protesters tried and failed to breach the temporary fencing erected around the police department.

Police deploy pepper spray in confrontation with demonstrators outside Brooklyn Center Police Department

Police used pepper spray on protesters during a demonstration near the Brooklyn Center Police Department after curfew Monday night.

Protesters were also seen shooting fireworks and throwing objects at police. Officers were seen using tear gas and flash bangs against protesters, too.

Some looting was reported Monday, including a Dollar Tree near the police headquarters. Other businesses in Minneapolis were also broken into and looted Monday night.

Cleanup underway after unrest in Brooklyn Center over Daunte Wright shooting

Law enforcement officials say 40 people were arrested overnight following unrest over the deadly police shooting of Daunte Wright, a 20-year-old Black man, during a traffic stop. Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department Monday night, with things getting tense between police and protesters after the metro-wide curfew went into effect.

Protests across the U.S. 

Daunte Wright's death sparked protests Monday night across many U.S. cities — including Portland where a demonstration turned into a riot. Some in the crowd threw rocks and other projectiles at officers.

In addition to Portland, demonstrations took place in Washington, D.C., New York City and Los Angeles, among others. 