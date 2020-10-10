Demonstrations held in Wauwatosa for 4th straight day

Protests continued in Wauwatosa for a fourth consecutive night on Saturday, Oct. 10.

Crowds formed again near 76th and North Avenue -- near city hall -- despite the city's 7 p.m. curfew. Law enforcement officers in tactical gear, along with tactical vehicles, were present amid enforcement efforts.

Demonstrations have formed every night since the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office announced its decision on Wednesday not to file criminal charges against Wauwatosa Police Officer Joseph Mensha in the fatal shooting of Alvin Cole, 17.

Prior to Saturday's curfew, a peace vigil was held outside city hall. That demonstration continued past the curfew but remained peaceful.

Some said that the curfew violates their right to protest.

Across the street at Longfellow Middle School, a group of veterans did what they said they wanted to do to help the healing.

A flag was torn down by protesters on Friday night. It was replaced on Saturday and guarded until the curfew took effect.

"Got together with some veterans and said that's it. We will go down and stand by that pole and we will put up another flag in honor of all those who gave us the freedom to do that," Joe Campell, a military veteran, said. "We vets, I guarantee you, we fall for peace, we intend to keep that peace and we respect it with our lives."

Many demonstrators on Saturday said momentum is growing in response to what they said has been an excessive response by law enforcement to disperse crowds.

Wauwatosa police said the escalating response by law enforcement is a response to a rise in unlawful activity.

Twenty-eight arrests were reported Friday night overnight into Saturday -- some for curfew violations, others for throwing objects at officers, breaking windows or blocking traffic.

Wauwatosa police said the vast majority of demonstrators on Saturday cleared the area by 8:20 p.m. Some people who refused to leave were given additional warnings, police said, before being arrested without incident.