Democrats reveal lineup of people who will speak at 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced on Monday, Aug. 10 the lineup of persons who will share their stories at the 2020 Democratic National Convention. A news release says these individuals come from different backgrounds, different communities, and different political affiliations.

A sample of the speakers (as noted by a DNC news release) is listed below:

Rick Telesz - Lawrence County, Pennsylvania: Rick runs a farm that has been in his family for generations. In 2016, Rick voted for Trump, but after seeing how Trump’s trade war has threatened his family farm, he plans to vote for Joe Biden.

Aldo Martinez - Fort Myers, Florida: Aldo is a paramedic responding to 911 calls, and a DACA recipient on the frontlines of COVID. Born and raised in Mexico City, Aldo immigrated to the U.S at the age of 12. He previously worked in one of the busiest emergency rooms in the country. Aldo wants a President who will fight for people like him, so he can focus on caring for others and becoming a surgeon.

Luz Chaparro Hernandez - Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Luz is a mom, teacher and member of the National Education Association (NEA). She teaches a bilingual program for second and third graders at a Milwaukee elementary school. When the pandemic began, Luz had to quickly adjust in order to continue teaching children against the backdrop of a pandemic. She is hopeful about the future, but concerned for her students' safety and wellbeing.

Dr. Angie Taylor - Reno, Nevada: Dr. Taylor is an assistant pastor and cancer survivor who understands firsthand why providing safe and affordable care to all Americans is a sacred, moral obligation. That’s why Dr. Taylor is a passionate believer that we must protect and strengthen the Affordable Care Act—which is why she’s voting for Joe Biden.

DeAndra Dycus - Indianapolis, Indiana: In 2014, DeAndra’s 13-year-old son, Dre, an honor student and star athlete, was shot and sustained major injuries at a birthday party he was attending. DeAndra started a non-profit dedicated to helping families and survivors of gun violence, and she volunteers with the Everytown Survivor Network and Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America.

Jeff Jeans - Sedona, Arizona: Jeff was a conservative Republican his whole life. When the Affordable Care Act passed in 2010, Jeff strongly opposed the legislation. Later, when Jeff’s employer went out of business and he no longer had health insurance coverage, Jeff was diagnosed with throat cancer. Because of the Affordable Care Act, Jeff was able to get covered even though he had a preexisting condition. Jeff received his cancer treatments, and they saved his life. He’s now a supporter of the Affordable Care Act—and Joe Biden.

Gerald Lang - Lake Orion, Michigan: Gerald is a proud United Auto Worker (UAW) and team leader at a General Motors assembly plant in Lake Orion, Michigan. Increasingly, Gerald and his team are building clean, electric vehicles, including the Chevy Electric Bolt. The auto industry has been through a lot in recent years, and Gerald wants a president who will fight for workers like him, so that American workers build American cars in America. That’s why Gerald supports those who support America’s workers, like Joe Biden.

Natasha Taylor - Atlanta, Georgia: Natasha drives a bus for MARTA, the public transit system in Atlanta. She takes great pride in helping people travel across Atlanta, but she worries about her safety amidst the pandemic. Natasha is a proud member of Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) Local 732, and a strong Joe Biden supporter.

Julie Buckholt - Milwaukee, Wisconsin: Julie is a retired educator, who—like her two daughters—suffers from Myasthenia Gravis. Julie is grateful for the protections in the Affordable Care Act, and for the peace of mind it provides her and her family. She opposes Donald Trump’s efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act, and she is voting for Joe Biden in November.

The Democratic National Convention will take place over four nights from August 17-20. Convention programming will air from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. CDT. Additional speakers, including national leaders, advocates, and celebrities will be announced in the coming days.

The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be hosted on DemConvention.com.