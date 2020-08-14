Democrats announce musical performances for 2020 Democratic National Convention

The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced on Friday, Aug. 14 for musical performances slated for the 2020 Democratic National Convention.

Viewers can expect performances from artists including Leon Bridges, The Chicks, Common, Billie Eilish, Jennifer Hudson, John Legend, Billy Porter, Maggie Rogers, Prince Royce, Stephen Stills, and more. The musical acts will be featured across all four nights of the convention, which will air August 17-20, 2020.

“In just three days, we will kick off a Democratic National Convention that will look and feel very different than past conventions. It will truly be a convention across America, and these incredible artists will help us tell the story of where we are as a country today under Donald Trump’s failed leadership, and the promise of what we can and should be with Joe Biden as president,” said Stephanie Cutter, 2020 Democratic National Convention Program Executive. “These artists are committed to engaging with, registering and mobilizing voters to get us over the finish line in November.”

In addition to the top acts, Monday night will feature a unique performance of our National Anthem from youth choir members across America.

The Democratic National Convention will take place over four nights from August 17-20. Convention programming will air from 8 p.m. - 10 p.m. CDT. Additional speakers, including national leaders, advocates, and celebrities will be announced in the coming days.

The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be hosted on DemConvention.com.