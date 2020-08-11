Democrats announce additional speakers, schedule updates for 2020 DNC

The Democratic National Convention Committee (DNCC) announced Tuesday, Aug. 11 a selection of speakers headlining the 2020 Democratic National Convention, and new details about the convention schedule.

These speakers will be featured across all four nights of the convention, which will air live August 17-20, from 9:00-11:00 p.m. Eastern each night. Additional speakers and details will be announced in the coming days.

Monday: We the People

Featuring Senator Bernie Sanders, Senator Catherine Cortez Masto, Governor Andrew Cuomo, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Representative Jim Clyburn, Convention Chairman Representative Bennie Thompson, Representative Gwen Moore, Former Governor John Kasich, Senator Doug Jones, Senator Amy Klobuchar, and Former First Lady Michelle Obama

Tuesday: Leadership Matters

Featuring Former Acting US Attorney General Sally Yates, Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, Former Secretary of State John Kerry, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Representative Lisa Blunt Rochester, Former President Bill Clinton, and Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden.

Advertisement

Tuesday will also include a keynote address, and the Roll Call Across America, which will take viewers to all 57 states and territories. We’ll hear from voters, delegates, parents, teachers, small business owners, activists and leaders in the Democratic Party as they officially cast votes to nominate Joe Biden to become the next president of the United States of America.

Wednesday: A More Perfect Union

Featuring Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, Senator Elizabeth Warren, Governor Tony Evers, Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, the Vice Presidential Nominee, and Former President Barack Obama.

Thursday: America’s Promise

Featuring Senator Cory Booker, Governor Gavin Newsom, Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Tammy Baldwin, Senator Tammy Duckworth, Senator Chris Coons, Senator Kamala Harris, The Biden Family, and Vice President Joe Biden.

Ways to Watch and Get Involved

Last week, convention organizers also announced over a dozen options for watching the 2020 Democratic National Convention, ensuring that this year’s convention will reach viewers where they are, however they prefer to watch, all across the nation.

The official live stream for the 2020 Democratic National Convention will be hosted on DemConvention.com, where viewers can also find the full convention schedule, a digital toolkit to get involved, more resources for viewers, delegates and the media and additional plans and details.