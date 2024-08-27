Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz Milwaukee visit set for Labor Day

article

The Brief Minnesota Gov. and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be in Milwaukee for a campaign visit on Labor Day. The Walz visit comes just days after he was in Milwaukee with Vice President Kamala Harris.



FOX6 News has confirmed with the Harris/Walz campaign that Minnesota Gov. Tim Wall will be in Milwaukee on Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 2.

Walz was most recently in Milwaukee on Aug. 20 for a campaign rally with Vice President Kamala Harris. They rallied a full house at Fiserv Forum. It was a campaign event which happened during the Democratic National Convention being held in Chicago.

August 20 was also the date when Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance returned to Wisconsin to talk about crime and safety.

Vance's stop at the Kenosha County Courthouse marked his fourth visit to the battleground state as the vice presidential nominee. He previously spoke at the Milwaukee Police Association on Aug. 16, at which time the MPA also endorsed the Republican ticket.