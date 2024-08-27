Expand / Collapse search

Democratic VP nominee Tim Walz Milwaukee visit set for Labor Day

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 27, 2024 4:24pm CDT
2024 Election
Tim Walz, governor of Minnesota and Democratic vice-presidential nominee, during the Democratic National Convention (DNC) at the United Center in Chicago, Illinois, US, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2024. The Democratic National Convention this week marks t

MILWAUKEE - FOX6 News has confirmed with the Harris/Walz campaign that Minnesota Gov. Tim Wall will be in Milwaukee on Labor Day – Monday, Sept. 2. 

Walz was most recently in Milwaukee on Aug. 20 for a campaign rally with Vice President Kamala Harris. They rallied a full house at Fiserv Forum. It was a campaign event which happened during the Democratic National Convention being held in Chicago. 

August 20 was also the date when Republican Vice Presidential Nominee JD Vance returned to Wisconsin to talk about crime and safety.

Vance's stop at the Kenosha County Courthouse marked his fourth visit to the battleground state as the vice presidential nominee. He previously spoke at the Milwaukee Police Association on Aug. 16, at which time the MPA also endorsed the Republican ticket