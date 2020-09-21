Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to campaign in Manitowoc

article

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will campaign in Manitowoc on Monday, Sept. 21. It will be his second visit to the state in two weeks.

Biden is expected to speak about mid-afternoon in Manitowoc. FOX6 News hopes to be able to stream those comments to you live. Biden did not immediately release any additional details about the visit.

You may recall Biden did not come to Wisconsin during the Democratic National Convention, citing the coronavirus pandemic.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were in Wisconsin last week. The vice president is set to return again on Thursday -- with a visit to the Eau Claire area. He will deliver remarks at a Made In America event, focusing on the importance of manufacturing in the United States.