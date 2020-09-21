Expand / Collapse search

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden to campaign in Manitowoc

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 44 mins ago
2020 Election
FOX 6 Now Milwaukee
article

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden(C) arrives to board a flight in New Castle, Delaware, on September 21, 2020 en route to Wisconsin. (Photo by JIM WATSON / AFP) (Photo by JIM WATSON/AFP via Getty Images)

MANITOWOC, Wis. - Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will campaign in Manitowoc on Monday, Sept. 21. It will be his second visit to the state in two weeks.

Biden is expected to speak about mid-afternoon in Manitowoc. FOX6 News hopes to be able to stream those comments to you live. Biden did not immediately release any additional details about the visit.

You may recall Biden did not come to Wisconsin during the Democratic National Convention, citing the coronavirus pandemic. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence were in Wisconsin last week. The vice president is set to return again on Thursday -- with a visit to the Eau Claire area. He will deliver remarks at a Made In America event, focusing on the importance of manufacturing in the United States. 

How Ginsburg's death could reshape the presidential campaign
slideshow

How Ginsburg's death could reshape the presidential campaign

With Election Day just over six weeks away, both parties were largely unified in praising Ginsburg as a leading legal thinker and advocate for women's rights.

President Trump touts jobs at Mosinee, Wisconsin event
slideshow

President Trump touts jobs at Mosinee, Wisconsin event

The president spoke for more than an hour before a packed crowd outside Central Wisconsin Aviation.