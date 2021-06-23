Dementia is inevitable, half of adults say, according to AARP survey

A recent report from AARP found that the majority of adults mistakenly believe cognitive decline, and potentially getting dementia, is inevitable, but the odds are a lot smaller than you think.

"Many of us know someone impacted by dementia, but our research shows that many adults 40 and older know very little bit about the disease," said Sarah Lenz Lock, Global Council on Brain Health.

June is Brain Health Awareness Month, and AARP is looking to set the record straight on something that has become taboo in the doctor’s office; cognitive decline as we age and dementia.

"What’s shocking is that it is nowhere near as common as people think, to start off, and about half of people assume that they will get dementia as they age when it’s closer to about 11% of people 65 and older," said Lenz Lock.

Furthermore, part of the problem is people lacking confidence to talk about it.

"What was really stunning about this survey is that we found health care providers actually are stigmatizing the disease even more than their patients," said Lenz Lock. "They’re not as afraid of it as you think, so it’s really important for people to have that open exchange."

In an effort to keep your body and brain healthy, they advise you to strike up a conversation with your doctor.

"Cognitive decline is not inevitable, despite the stereotypes," said Lenz Lock. "The sooner you start, the better off you’re going to be."

In addition to talking with your doctor, having good heart health and making sure you’re not vitamin deficient goes a long way.