Demand for Packers tickets increases

One last game will determine whether the Green Bay Packers earn a spot in the playoffs.

The Packers will play the Chicago Bears on Sunday, Jan. 7.

Analysts say this game counts more than most in the last 30 years. The chance of the Packers making it to the playoffs is rising, as is demand for tickets.

"We’re seeing a ton of sales, a lot of interest in the game," Ticket King President John Lamoreaux said."If they win they’re in, lose they’re out."

Secondary ticket marketplaces have been quick to react. Lamoreaux said Ticket King prices are up 20% and fans can expect to pay about $180.

"It’s going to be a competitive game," he said. "The Bears are playing good football and the whole division rivalry – the oldest rivalry in the NFL. Both these teams are going to show up and play."

Lamoreaux said the weather may contribute to this overall affordable price. But there's another reason, too.

"Bears fans do like to make the trip up to Green Bay," he said.

The Bears are 5-2 over their last 7 games and just like the Packers, they also beat the Lions and the Vikings. That means Sunday’s game has a lot at stake for both teams.