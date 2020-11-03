Expand / Collapse search

Dem Mark Pocan wins reelection to 2nd Congressional District

By AP author
Published 
2020 Election
Associated Press
article

MADISON, Wis. - Democrat Mark Pocan won reelection to the U.S. House in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District.

This is a developing story.

Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins election to US House
slideshow

Republican Scott Fitzgerald wins election to US House

Scott Fitzgerald faced Tom Palzewicz (D-Brookfield), again running for the 5th U.S. House District after losing a bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner in 2018.

Democrat Gwen Moore wins reelection to US House 
slideshow

Democrat Gwen Moore wins reelection to US House 

Gwen Moore was elected to the 4th U.S. House District seat in 2004.

Smooth voting operation in Milwaukee, according to poll workers
slideshow

Smooth voting operation in Milwaukee, according to poll workers

You might remember those long lines at Riverside High School back in April... Tonight, there is no line. They were in and out without any issues.