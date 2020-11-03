Dem Mark Pocan wins reelection to 2nd Congressional District

article
MADISON, Wis. - Democrat Mark Pocan won reelection to the U.S. House in Wisconsin's 2nd Congressional District.
This is a developing story.
Scott Fitzgerald faced Tom Palzewicz (D-Brookfield), again running for the 5th U.S. House District after losing a bid to unseat incumbent Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner in 2018.
Gwen Moore was elected to the 4th U.S. House District seat in 2004.
You might remember those long lines at Riverside High School back in April... Tonight, there is no line. They were in and out without any issues.