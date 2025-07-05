Delavan Lake reported drowning, recovery effort underway

article

A recovery effort is underway on Delavan Lake after a reported drowning on Saturday.

Police said specialized resources, including sonar and dive teams, are being used as part of the multi-agency recovery effort. The recovery operation remains active.

The Town of Delavan Police Department, Town of Delavan Fire Department and Walworth County Sheriff's Office are at the scene. The public has been asked to avoid the area.

Delavan Lake is located roughly 10 miles northwest of Geneva Lake and 55 miles from Milwaukee.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.