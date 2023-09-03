Delavan garage fire, no injuries

article

Firefighters on Sunday morning, Sept. 3, responded to the scene of a garage fire near 3rd and Matthew in Delavan.

Crews were called out to the area around 4 a.m. They arrived to see six structures on fire. Two garages and 4 shed buildings.

Credit: City of Delavan Fire Department

The fires got under control at 4:23 a.m.; 25 residents lost power as a result of the fires. No injuries were reported.