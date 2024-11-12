Delavan fatal apartment fire; 1 dead, others displaced

article

The Brief One man is dead after a fire in Delavan broke out on Monday morning, Nov. 11. Delavan Fire Chief Tim O'Neill said it happened at an apartment building just after 9 a.m. Monday on Faryl Ave. Eight units were damaged in the fire, displacing 12 people.



A man is dead after a fire in Delavan broke out on Monday morning, Nov. 11.

Delavan Fire Chief Tim O'Neill said it happened at an apartment building just after 9 a.m. Monday on Faryl Ave.

The male victim, approximately in his mid-30s, was found and crews administered CPR. However, he did not survive. The fire started in the man’s kitchen.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Eight units were damaged in the fire, displacing 12 people. The American Red Cross was on the scene and assisted five people, while the others found elsewhere to go.

O'Neill said the fire lasted for about 10 minutes, from arrival to being put out.

The fire is not considered to be criminal.

O'Neill noted it is not the first fire the building had this year.