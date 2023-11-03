Delavan apartment building fire; 2 officers temporarily trapped

article

Two law enforcement officer became temporarily trapped while assisting firefighters with a fire in the city of Delavan on Thursday night, Nov. 2.

Officials say emergency crews were dispatched to the apartment building on McDowell Street shortly before 9 p.m. Thursday. Two of the 39-unit apartments were heavily involved in fire. First responders experienced heavy smoke conditions after conducting the initial evacuations.

About ten minutes after arriving, it was reported two officers became temporarily trapped on upper floors while performing rescues. Delavan fire crews raised a ladder to the third floor to help – but the officers managed to make their way out of the building.

Fire crews were able to bring the fire under control in about 15 minutes.

Two police officers, two firefighters and two residents were treated by EMS personnel. Three were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Twenty-four residents were temporarily sheltered at the Baymont Inn in Delavan. The Red Cross is assisting.

Fire crews were on the scene for about four hours. The cause of the fire is under investigation.