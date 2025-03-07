Delafield school bus crash, no injuries reported; 'minor accident'

article

A school bus and another vehicle were involved in a minor crash in Delafield on Friday morning, March 7.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the City of Delafield Police Department, at 8:20 a.m., police officers and rescue personnel from Lake Country Fire and Rescue responded to a vehicle vs school bus accident at the intersection of Genesse Street and Main Street.

A car was traveling north on Genesee Street when it struck the school bus, which was carrying 20 children at the time.

No one was injured. All the children, along with the bus driver, were evaluated at the scene. The children were safely escorted off the bus and returned to school.

The intersection did have to be shut down while first responders investigated the accident.

The driver of the other vehicle was evaluated on scene and did not appear to have any injuries. This driver is cooperating with the investigation, and no one is in custody for any charges currently.

Police go on to say that the incident is under investigation, and it appears to be a minor accident with no significant damage.

What you can do:

Police also remind people to drive carefully around school buses.