Delafield frozen custard shop for sale; Wholly Cow owners are retiring

With our sweltering summer temperatures, you might expect long lines at your favorite frozen custard stand. In Delafield, customers aren't sweating, they're crying.

The owners of Wholly Cow Frozen Custard put up signs last week to let customers know they are retiring.

"It’s a really good place and – it’s actually one of my favorites here in Delafield," said Emma Lang.

When Lang walked in on Thursday, July 27, she noticed the business' future is not so hot.

After 31 years, owners Jim and Jan Stoffer made the decision.

"Well, it was just time," said Jim Stoffer.

"We’ve been doing this a long time. It kinda does feel like we’ve been doing this our whole lives," said Jan Stoffer.

Three generations worked at the custard stand.

"I think there’s only one business in town that proceeds us. Everything else has changed owners or gone in our out of business," Jim said.

Over the years, Wholly Cow has welcomed out-of-this-world customers. Jim was invited to the White House. The Stoffer's even appeared on MTV's "The Real World," when their daughter, Julie, was part of the New Orleans season in 2000.

"People will still come in and ask us about that – even though it’s been that long ago," Jan said.

But this isn't just a goodbye to their business, it's also their home.

"People always ask me, ‘Oh, did you like sneak down to get ice cream when you were a kid?’ Yes! All the time. Wouldn’t you?" said Susan Sorensen, the Stoffer’s youngest daughter. "Wholly Cow has kind of encroached on the house over time."

"We built up. We built out. We built onto the business multiple times," Jan said.

The Stoffer's five children and 12 grandchildren all have memories of the custard stand. There is hope someone will buy the business and the house – and scoop new memories of their own.

"For us, it’s a very bittersweet ending. We’re ready to retire, but we’re going to miss this very much," Jan said.

Wholly Cow will close around Labor Day.

The Stoffer's said there are a few interested buyers, but no serious offers at this time…yet.