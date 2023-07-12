Delafield fentanyl death, homicide charges

article

A Hartford woman is charged with first-degree reckless homicide/deliver drugs, repeater in connection with the September 2022 fentanyl overdose death of a 32-year-old man.

The accused is Noelle Deehr, 38.

The victim was found in a bathroom at a home on Circle Ridge Drive in Delafield on Sept. 14, 2022. He was pronounced dead at the scene. A criminal complaint says a baggie with a white powder inside was found in his pocket, and the substance tested positive for fentanyl while also indicating the presence of cocaine.

An autopsy revealed the man died due to fentanyl intoxication.

Prosecutors say investigators found texts between the victim and Deehr on Sept. 13 and 14, arranging for the drug buy. There were also other messages indicating a "Noelle Lane" previously provided the victim with cocaine on Sept. 7 and "numerous other occasions."

The complaint says "Lane" is Deehr's maiden name.

The investigation revealed Deehr's DNA on the drug packaging, the complaint says, with prosecutors noting at the time of the writing of the complaint that "confirmatory testing" on the DNA/identification was pending.

Deehr's vehicle was also seen on surveillance near the victim's home the day he died, the complaint says.

She was interviewed in November, and prosecutors noted she drove the same vehicle seen on surveillance. She told investigators she had last seen the victim the day before he died. When asked if she saw him the day he died, she "paused" and said she stopped by to drop off Burger King for his son who was home from school that day. Police later confirmed that child was, in fact, in school that day.

The complaint says Deehr denied selling or providing drugs to the victim.

When asked what would she say if her DNA was found on the drug packaging, prosecutors say she replied by saying: "Why don't you let me know when that happens because it's not going to."

Deehr was convicted of OWI causing injury in August 2017.

Online court records show a warrant for her arrest as of July 11.