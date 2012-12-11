Defense to present motions in Trayvon Martin case

SANFORD, Fla. (AP) -- Defense attorneys are asking a judge to end the 24-hour GPS monitoring of George Zimmerman while he is out on bond in the fatal shooting of Florida teenager Trayvon Martin.

Judge Debra Nelson is scheduled to hear at least eight new motions in the case on Tuesday. Besides dropping the monitoring, the defense wants the former neighborhood watch volunteer to be able to live outside Seminole County.

His attorneys also are looking for copies of FBI communications with local investigators.

Zimmerman is charged with second-degree murder in the 17-year-old Martin's shooting following an altercation in Sanford in February. He has pleaded not guilty, claiming self-defense under Florida's "stand your ground" law.

Nelson had set a trial date for June 10 and a "stand your ground" hearing for 45 days before trial.