The Brief Deer District will transform into Cheer District, presented by the We Energies Foundation, for the sixth consecutive year from Friday, Nov. 15 through Jan. 15. The City of Milwaukee’s Christmas Tree will also be displayed in the Deer District for the third straight year and lit by Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson at a ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 5. The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree is the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City.



"We are delighted to brighten the holiday season for our friends and neighbors," said Beth Straka, President of the We Energies Foundation. "Cheer District has become a special tradition for the We Energies Foundation, and it’s one of many ways we help light up the communities we serve."

Dynamic Events by David Caruso, designer of the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree, will produce the tree lighting ceremony on Dec. 5 with Johnson. The City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree is the longest running official tree in the United States other than New York City, with this year marking the 111th year of the city’s tree.

"Our city is renowned for festivals and celebrations, and for more than a century, the lighting of our Christmas tree has brought Milwaukee residents together," Johnson said. "I’m so pleased the great team of partners has, once again, joined to make the 2024 Christmas Tree lighting a memorable and spectacular event."

Celebrations for the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 5 will begin at 5 p.m. with a DJ followed by a featured performance from Guyton Entertainment. The tree lighting ceremony will take place at 6 p.m. with Johnson and special guest appearances by Bango, Santa Claus and Comet, Vixen and Dancer of Reindeer Games.

Free parking will be available to attendees at the Highland Structure located at 1030 N. 6th St. and 5th Street Parking Structure located at 1215 N. 5th St.

In addition to the City of Milwaukee Christmas Tree, the following events and attractions will take place throughout the holiday season.

B93.3’s Letters to Santa mailbox

Milwaukee Makers Market on Nov. 23 in The Beer Garden from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. featuring seasoned crafters, artists, freelance designers and more

Fireworks on New Year’s Eve at 8 p.m.

Chanukah Menorah from Dec. 11-18

More than 30 lit trees throughout the plaza surrounding Fiserv Forum

For more information on all upcoming events, visit the Deer District's website.