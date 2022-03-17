Deer District naming rights, Bucks seek buyer

The Deer District has become the place for big wins and celebrations, and many will head there for this weekend's NCAA Tournament action – including Friday's Wisconsin Badgers game at Fiserv Forum.

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to sell naming rights to the Deer District. No matter what it's called, fans said they'll still go there to party.

"Deer District, Bucks – just go together," fan Haley Catterson said. "It needs to be the Deer District. It just goes together."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

There's a lot to be said about a name. Companies spend millions of dollars to have theirs plastered on the sides of arenas. And a place that has become the meeting point of Milwaukee could soon be called something different.

The Bucks are looking for a buyer. For $3-4 million, the naming rights to the Deer District could change.

Deer District

A busy Thursday night downtown drew fans from all over with their own opinions about the potential change.

"Don’t sell out. Name it something cool," said fan Trenton Schilling.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

"The idea of them calling this something else, is a travesty," fan Yossi Appel said. "Deer District will forever live in our hearts."

Fans struggle with the idea of a new name, agreeing that to call the Deer District anything else will not take away it's magic.

Milwaukee Bucks fans in the Deer District outside Fiserv Forum during the 2021 NBA playoffs.

"The only name I could think of – ‘Giannis’ Plaza’ – that’s the best thing I could think of if they wanted to change," said Schilling.

Other sports teams have done things similarly already. In St. Louis, the expansion of the Cardinals' Ballpark Village now was the name of a credit union.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app