Milwaukee's Deer District Market returns; Thursdays beginning July 7

article

Deer District Market is returning to the Plaza at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. The market will be held Thursdays throughout the summer, with the first market set for Thursday, July 7 from 4-7 p.m. The market's mission is to support local and minority-owned businesses.

Vendors for this year’s market are Alice’s Garden Empress Baking Company, Delicious Bites, Teens Grow Greens, Slide Gourmet Potato Chips, That Salsa Lady, Bunny’s Bite, Pete’s Pops, Junior Smoked BBQ, DragonFly Farm LLC, At Peace Design, VIBEZ Creative Arts Space, Soul Brew Kombucha, Full Circle Healing Farm (formerly Scales Family Farm), Funky Fresh Spring Rolls, Triciclo Peru, Say It Louder, Rise and Grind Café LLC, A&M Provisions, Cottonmouth MKE, Meat on the Street and Gruber Law Offices.

Limited availability still remains for vendors that would like to sign up for Deer District Market. Interested vendors should sign up.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The market will be open Thursdays beginning July 7 through Aug. 25 from 4-7 p.m.