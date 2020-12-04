Expand / Collapse search

Deer District is now the Cheer District this holiday season

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee Bucks
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Cheer District at Fiserv Forum

For the second straight year, the Cheer District has 31 lit trees, including a 25-foot Bucks-themed tree in the area surrounding Fiserv Forum, thanks to WE Energies.&nbsp;

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Deer District has officially been transformed into Cheer District for the 2020 holiday season.

For the second straight year, the Cheer District has 31 lit trees, including a 25-foot Bucks-themed tree, located throughout the plaza and Deer District surrounding Fiserv Forum, thanks to a partnership with WE Energies. 

A virtual tree lighting ceremony was held this week with Milwaukee Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin, WEC Energy Group Executive Chairman Gale Klappa and Bucks sideline reporter Zora Stephenson, to officially mark the transformation of Deer District into Cheer District for the holiday season.

