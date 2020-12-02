Travel Wisconsin Snow Report back for another wintry season

Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report is back -- and offers an up-to-date guide to the snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard hills, cross-country ski areas, and snowmobile trails statewide.

The Travel Wisconsin Snow Report includes man-made snow at ski and snowboard areas and is updated regularly throughout the season as the snow falls.

The Snow Report can be found online on TravelWisconsin.com/snowreport as well as delivered right to your email inbox each Thursday throughout the season along with other ideas and resources for winter activities.

In addition to providing the latest snow conditions, the Wisconsin Snow Report features a 3-day weather forecast for destinations, as well as nearby lodging, dining, and other things to do while enjoying the snow this season.