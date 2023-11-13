Deep Lake Future; Milwaukee interactive art exhibit

FuzzPop Workshop Exhibit 'Deep Lake Future'
FOX6's Brian Kramp visited Walker’s Point to see why this exhibit it is a must-stop this Fall.
MILWAUKEE - An interactive art exhibit at FuzzPop Workshop in Milwaukee takes visitors on an immersive underwater adventure.
On FOX6 WakeUp, Brian Kramp shows us what it would look like if the Great Lakes became flooded.
Showcasing invasive species using AI
FOX 6's Brian Kramp is with the expedition lead of 'Deep Lake Future' where you can explore interactive sculptural elements, hidden passageways, state-of-the-art projection mapping, and a 3D soundscape.
Exploring a mesmerizing underwater future
FOX6's Brian Kramp is in Walker’s Point where you can join their research expedition to uncover the mysteries of the great lakes.
Transporting visitors with artist Tim Priebe
FOX 6's Brian Kramp is with a design lead of the exhibit with details on how they created a space that takes guests into the Deep Lake Future.
.