Death investigation outside Kenosha school, Nash Elementary virtual Tuesday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 7:24AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

KENSOHA, Wis. - A death investigation is underway on Tuesday, Dec. 21 outside Nash Elementary School in Kenosha. Due to the investigation, the school will be virtual Tuesday. 

Police say the deceased is an adult. The individual does not appear to have any relationship with the students or the school itself. 

The scene is located outside the school and police will remain while the scene is processed for evidence. Police are not releasing the decedent’s name or cause of death.

Police do not believe this incident to be associated with the school, other than location.

