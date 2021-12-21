13th and Cleveland fire: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized after apartment fire

One person is dead following a two-alarm apartment fire near 13th and Cleveland in Milwaukee on Tuesday, Dec, 21. Crews were called to the scene around 12:52 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke and fire on the first and second floors.

Dispatchers received several phone calls from people inside the building, some physically disabled. Units went inside to check the welfare and assist in getting those occupants out.

One person was found deceased in the building. Another person was transported to St. Mary’s.

The fire was contained to two units. The investigation is active and the circumstances leading up to the fire are under investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information or who may be a witness to this incident is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.