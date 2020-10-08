Dead mink in Taylor County tests positive for COVID-19

The National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirms that dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. This is the first confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection among Wisconsin’s mink population.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has quarantined all animals on the farm, meaning no animals or animal products may leave the premise.

According to a press release, Wisconsin is the second state with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 at a mink farm; Utah confirmed its first cases on August 17. There is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to humans. However, people infected with the virus can spread it to mink and other animals.