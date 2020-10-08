Expand / Collapse search

Dead mink in Taylor County tests positive for COVID-19

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

TAYLOR COUNTY, Wis. - The National Veterinary Services Laboratories (NVSL) confirms that dead mink at a Taylor County mink farm have tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 infection, the virus that causes COVID-19 in humans. This is the first confirmed SARS-CoV-2 infection among Wisconsin’s mink population.

The Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) has quarantined all animals on the farm, meaning no animals or animal products may leave the premise. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

According to a press release, Wisconsin is the second state with confirmed SARS-CoV-2 at a mink farm; Utah confirmed its first cases on August 17. There is currently no evidence that animals, including mink, play a significant role in spreading SARS-CoV-2 to humans. However, people infected with the virus can spread it to mink and other animals.

Gov. Evers activates field hospital as COVID-19 keeps surging
slideshow

Gov. Evers activates field hospital as COVID-19 keeps surging

The pandemic is "out of control in Wisconsin." Those are the words used by Governor Tony Evers on Wednesday, Oct. 7.

Pandemic limiting what NFL players can do on their off weeks
slideshow

Pandemic limiting what NFL players can do on their off weeks

Aaron Rodgers and his Green Bay Packers teammates won’t get a chance to celebrate their fast start by leaving town during their bye off.

2 prisoners die after contracting COVID-19 at Dodge Correctional
slideshow

2 prisoners die after contracting COVID-19 at Dodge Correctional

At least two inmates of a Wisconsin prison have died after contracting the coronavirus, a medical examiner confirmed.