Day of the Dead celebrations
Brhett Vickery joins FOX6 WakeUp from the Forest Home Cemetery – where people are honoring friends and loved ones.
Preparations are underway across Milwaukee to reflect on those who are no longer with us. Dia De Los Muertos (English, Day of the Dead) falls on Monday, Nov. 1 and Tuesday, Nov. 2.
Dia de los Muertos 5K Run/Walk
The Day of the Dead 5K begins at 9 a.m. sharp. The family festival begins at 10 a.m.
Proceeds from the 5K will benefit Forest Home Historic Preservation Association
Forest Home Cemetery will celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a 5K run/walk and family festival on Saturday, Oct. 30.