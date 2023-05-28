David Joseph Riley, killed in Pearl Harbor attack, finally home

A Wisconsin war hero killed during World War II is finally home.

David Joseph Riley grew up in foster care in Juda, Wisconsin.

He eventually joined the Navy and died in Hawaii during the attack on Pearl Harbor.

He was aboard the USS Oklahoma at just 25 years old.

The Juda community hoped to one day bury him at home, something not possible until now after his remains were finally identified.

"Even though this happened over 81 years ago, it's still not forgotten," said Deb Krauss, who organized a remembrance for Riley. "It's remembered. I hope that David would be happy to have come home to Juda and will have realized how much he was cared about and remembered here."

Riley was also awarded a Purple Heart for paying the ultimate price with his life.

The community will honor him during a Memorial Day service at Mount Vernon Cemetery.