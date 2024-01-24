'Dave's NOT Chicken' is fried cauliflower, see menu items
You might be familiar with the restaurant "Dave's Hot Chicken" but have you heard of "Dave's NOT Chicken?" Sydney Zuege, the community marketing coordinator for "Dave's Hot Chicken" joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about their new menu items.
What is Dave’s NOT Chicken?
- "Dave’s NOT Chicken" is a meatless alternative—cauliflower sliders, tenders and bites.
- Each slider starts with a fresh, whole head of cauliflower hand-sliced, seasoned and fried to order, using same spices we use on our craveable hot chicken.
- Launched in January, just in time for New Year’s resolutions.
- LTO end date is not set in stone, but can be expected to last through winter