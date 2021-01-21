Expand / Collapse search

Data released on use of body-worn cams, dashcams by law enforcement

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Sheboygan body cams

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin released for the first time on Thursday, Jan. 21 statewide data on the use of body cameras and dashboard cameras.

A news release says the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) worked with Wisconsin law enforcement to collect data and found that out of 434 responding agencies, 88% indicated using at least one form of recording device among their officers. 48% of respondents indicated using both dashboard and body-worn cameras.

Sheboygan body cameras

The data was collected by the DOJ Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA) in November 2020 to gain a better understanding of the implementation of body-worn and dashboard cameras in police departments across the state. 434 out of 553 law enforcement agencies responded to the data request.

Highlights of the data include:

  • 380 agencies (88% of respondents) indicated using at least one form of recording device among their officers. 210 agencies (48% of respondents) indicated using both dashboard and body-worn cameras. 170 agencies use only one form of device.
  • 210 agencies (48% of respondents) indicated using both dashboard and body-worn cameras.
  • 170 agencies use only one form of device.
  • 208 agencies (76% of agencies that used body cameras) indicated they had as many body cameras as officers so that every officer who uses a body camera would have a dedicated device.
  • 54 agencies indicated that they do not have any form of recording device. 37 agencies (66%) reported being interested in the implementation of devices. When asked about prohibitive factors preventing the use of recording devices, 87% cited cost.
  • 37 agencies (66%) reported being interested in the implementation of devices.
  • When asked about prohibitive factors preventing the use of recording devices, 87% cited cost.
  • 65% of agencies who do not use either form of recording device has an agency operating budget of less than $1 million.
  • The most frequently indicated barriers to full recording device implementation are device cost and the cost of recording/preserving footage.
  • Video footage of both body-worn cameras and dashboard cameras is retained for at least 90 days by most agencies.

DNA gives new hope in 2006 Milwaukee unsolved murder

Milwaukee police seek to solve a 2006 cold case. Learn what DNA, a door and a computer suggest about the murder.

25-year-old Whitewater man arrested for 4th OWI
slideshow

25-year-old Whitewater man arrested for 4th OWI

A 25-year-old Whitewater man was arrested Wednesday night, Jan. 20 by the Wisconsin State Patrol DeForest Post for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 4th offense.

Police: Man shot, wounded near 34th and National in Milwaukee
slideshow

Police: Man shot, wounded near 34th and National in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Wednesday, Jan. 20 near 34th and National.