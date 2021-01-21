Data released on use of body-worn cams, dashcams by law enforcement

article

Wisconsin released for the first time on Thursday, Jan. 21 statewide data on the use of body cameras and dashboard cameras.

A news release says the Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) worked with Wisconsin law enforcement to collect data and found that out of 434 responding agencies, 88% indicated using at least one form of recording device among their officers. 48% of respondents indicated using both dashboard and body-worn cameras.

Sheboygan body cameras

The data was collected by the DOJ Bureau of Justice Information and Analysis (BJIA) in November 2020 to gain a better understanding of the implementation of body-worn and dashboard cameras in police departments across the state. 434 out of 553 law enforcement agencies responded to the data request.

Highlights of the data include:

